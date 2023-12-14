SiriusXM Launches Brand Creative Aimed At Metal Fans; Video

SiriusXM today launched a mockumentary video that plays into the passion of the metalhead community and brings to life the concept of SiriusXM being by fans, for fans. With the metal sweater video, the brand is engaging with the metalhead community as a key pillar of its new platform “Closer” - which aims to bring fans closer to the music and hosts they love.

Made with wool from the angriest sheep, knitted with needles made from bone, distressed in the moshpit, and gift wrapped in 125-decibel scream… introducing the most metal holiday sweater ever made, courtesy of SiriusXM. While the holiday season may be upon us, true fans want to listen to ‘their’ music all year round - as obsession knows no holiday.

Fans can enter to win THE metal sweater and a one-of-a-kind trip to LA to meet SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal host Jose Mangin here.

The Metal Holiday Sweater, created by Uncommon Creative Studio, is the first of a variety of unique marketing campaigns and activations that will be rolling out in 2024 and beyond, bringing SiriusXM’s new brand platform “closer” to life. A full list of credits on the video are below.

