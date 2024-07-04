SIX BURNING KNIVES Performs Metal Cover Of BILLIE EILISH's "Lunch"; Video

The Covers Challenge is back with this impressive version of "Lunch" by Billie Eilish, performed by Six Burning Knives.

A message states: "In response to the enthusiastic reception of The Covers Challenge, a groundbreaking initiative by El Jevilongo in collaboration with Art Gates Records, we are thrilled to announce the launch of an exhilarating new metal version.

"Six Burning Knives has embraced the challenge of transforming Billie Eilish's song, 'Lunch', infusing it with their distinctive metal edge, showcasing their versatility by transforming a synth-pop/electro-rock anthem into a definitive metalcore rendition.

"In this vocal performance, Noel demonstrates his full vocal prowess, highlighting his adaptability and powerful delivery."