SIX BY SIX Feat. SAXON, SAGA Members Release Beyond Shadowland Band Interview, Part 4; Video

SiX By SiX, the progressive power trio comprising Ian Crichton (Saga), Nigel Glockler (Saxon) and Robert Berry (3.2), will release of their sophomore album, Beyond Shadowland, via InsideOutMusic on April 26.

The band reconvened in Berry’s own Soundtek Studios in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023 to bend, shape, hammer and caress their diverse musical talents into 11 impressive new tracks. With this album, they continue to define and build upon their unique melodic space, welding guitar-driven rock, metal and prog into a unique and powerful sonic setting.

The band have released the fourth party of an interview series, in which they chat with host Roie Avin about the album. Watch four segments below:

The band recently released the video below, with Robert Berry stating: "“We were delighted when InsideOut presented us with the opportunity to make our second album a double vinyl release. This enabled us to stretch out and create something special beyond the regular 11 songs that comprise Beyond Shadowland. We jumped at the chance to add some extra content exclusively for the vinyl – not only just instrumentals but also a medley featuring three songs from the main album which I scored for an orchestra. We are thrilled to hear a 30 piece orchestra, recorded in Sofia, Bulgaria, playing our music – Six By Six goes Symphonic!”

Watch Robert Berry unbox the new album below:

SiX By SiX are also extremely pleased to announce their first ever live date, with the band taking to the stage at the ProgStock festival in the United States in October 2024 alongside Saga and a number of other bands. Find more details here. Later this spring, SiX By SiX expect to announce some European dates to take place in the fall.

Beyond Shadowland will be available as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g Black 2LP (featuring 4 exclusive bonus tracks) & as a Digital Album. Pre-order here.

The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler.

Tracklisting:

“Wren”

“The Arms Of A Word”

“Can’t Live Like This”

“Obiliex”

“Only You Can Decide”

“Titans”

“Outside Looking In”

“Spectre”

“Sympathise”

“One Step”

“The Mission”

Vinyl-only bonus tracks:

“Six By Six Orchestra Medley”

“The Arms Of A Word” (Instrumental)

“Honor Bridge”

“The Mission” (Instrumental)



(Photo - Dave Lepori)