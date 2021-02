SIX FEET UNDER Launch Video For "The Rotting"

Legendary death metal band Six Feet Under, featuring vocalist Chris Barnes, continue to promote their 17 full-length, Nightmares Of The Decomposed, and the group's 25th anniversary.

The 12-track album reached official sales chart positions of # 35 in Germany, # 72 in Switzerland and # 146 in the USA Billboard Top 200 upon release in October of last year.

A new age-restricted clip, directed by Luke Hunter for the song "The Rotting", is available below. Order the album here.

Comprised of twelve tracks, Nightmares Of The Decomposed is a defining statement, making it very clear that more than twenty-five years into their career, Six Feet Under remain at the forefront of the genre. Dynamic, heavy as hell, catchy, and uncompromising, it is everything that the band's longtime faithful have come to expect from the deadly unit, and is clearly the product of a lot of hard work by vocalist Chris Barnes, guitarists Jack Owen and Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell and drummer Marco Pitruzzella.

Tracked at various studios including Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida, which over the years has played host to the likes of AC/DC, Black Sabbath, and Aerosmith amongst others, it was produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Carroll, who has given it a full and chunky feel. The album's mastering was handled by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. The finished product comes packaged in artwork by Luke Hunter and is packed with songs that will sound great live, and will sit comfortably alongside the classics already filling out their set lists, helping to drive the band ever closer to their fourth decade of existence.

Chris Barnes (vocals) comments: "Working again after 25 years writing an album with my old band mate from Cannibal Corpse, Jack Owen, was like coming home…To a room full of dead bodies. Jack's writing and riff work on this album gave me the fuel to write some disturbing lyrics and really set my creative mind on fire."

Nightmares Of The Decomposed tracklisting:

"Amputator"

"Zodiac"

"The Rotting"

"Death Will Follow"

"Migraine"

"The Noose"

"Blood Of The Zombie"

"Self Imposed Death Sentence"

"Dead Girls Don't Scream"

"Drink Blood Get High"

"Labyrinth Of Insanity"

"Without Your Life"

"Blood Of The Zombie" video:

"Zodiac" lyric video:

"Amputator" lyric video:

Six Feet Under lineup:

Chris Barnes - vocals

Jack Owen - rhythm and lead guitar

Ray Suhy - lead guitar

Jeff Hughell - bass

Marco Pitruzzella - drums

(Photo - Gustavo Abdiel Torres)