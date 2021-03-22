SKÁLMÖLD - Official Biography, The Saga Of Skálmöld, Available Now; Includes Foreword From Current President Of Iceland

The Saga Of Skálmöld is a new, official biography, written by the British author Joel McIver and featuring a foreword by none other than keen metal fan and President of Iceland, Guðni Jóhannesson.

All six band-members tell their stories, and the book goes deep into the history of the band, with contributions from almost everyone they’ve worked with along the way. You’ll find a list of every gig Skálmöld has played, their song lyrics translated into poetically faithful English, and tons of behind-the-scenes photos. The first 300 copies come with a Certificate of Authenticity, signed by all band members.

Interviews: Skálmöld's Bjorgvin ‘Böbbi’ Sigurdsson (vocals, guitar), Baldur Ragnarsson (guitar), Thrainn Baldvinsson (guitar), Snaebjorn ‘Bibbi’ Ragnarsson (bass), Gunnar Ben (keyboards), Jón Geir Jóhannsson (drums). Also, Haukur Bragason (Ásatrúarfélagið priest), Merle Doering (manager), Atli Jarl (bassist, Atrum), Stebbi Magg (founder, Eistnaflug festival), Matthias Magnusson (Head Of Music, Iceland National Radio), Ottarr Proppé (Ham singer, former Minister Of Health), Haraldur Sveinbjörnsson (arranger and conductor of Reykjavik Symphony Orchestra), Kristinn Thorarensen (former manager), Arnar Thoroddsen (journalist), Aðalbjörn Tryggvason (Solstafir), Einar Vilberg (producer).

