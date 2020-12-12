SKARLETT RIOT Unveil New Single / Video "Gravity"

UK quartet Skarlett Riot return with a brand new single, "Gravity". Recorded in between periods of Nationwide lock down, "Gravity" is taken from the band's upcoming third album, due for release in April 2021. The band continues to develop their sound, embracing a much harder edge than before, with elements of metalcore infiltrating their instantly recognisable melody-fuelled modern metal.

"We are so excited to finally bring you our brand new single 'Gravity'. We've been busy working hard behind the scenes and we can finally share a small part of what we've been working on with you. We hope this brings some brightness and light to people's lives, especially in these hard times we are living in right now. 'Gravity' is about pushing through the difficult times in life. Be the fuel to your own fire. Block out any negativity and be who you want to be, not what others want to see." - Skarlett Riot

(Photo: Dean Addison)