SKELETAL REMAINS And BEWITCHER Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Los Angeles death metal dealers Skeletal Remains (pictured above) and Portland speed demons Bewitcher are teaming up to wreck North America together later this year. The tour will kick off on September 20 in Skeletal Remains' hometown of L.A. and will demolish the states through October 20, where Bewitcher will see their own homecoming in Portland, OR.

Skeletal Remains comments, "We are exited to embark on our first co-headlining tour this September alongside Bewitcher. Joining us on the road we have Phobophillic, Witch Vomit, Torture Rack, and Morgul Blade on selected dates. See you soon!"

Bewitcher bassist A. Magus adds, "Bullet-belt battalions of North America...dig up your favorite Morbid Angel tee and prepare for the sickest underground tour of the fall! We are beyond chuffed to be hitting the killing road with Skeletal Remains for a month of death-dealing, speed metal sorcery alongside Phobophilic, Torture Rack, Witch Vomit and Morgul Blade! We live for diverse lineups like this, and they just don't happen enough!"

The bands will see direct support by Phobophilic for the bulk of the tour (excluding October 6-10 + October 15-20) with additional support by Torture Rack (September 20 - October 6), Witch Vomit (October 6 - 20), and Morgul Blade (October 2-5).

Tickets sales will start on Monday, June 24 at 8 AM, PDT /11 AM, CDT. The full itinerary can be found below.

Tour dates:

September

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

24 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Dallas, TX - RBC

26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

27 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

28 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

October

1 - Raleigh, NC - Chapel of Bones

2 - Philadelphia, PA - KFN

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

4 - Worcester, MA - Ralphs

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

9 - Ottawa, ON - The Dom

10 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

11 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

12 - Baltimore, Md - Metro Gallery

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live

15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

16 - Denver, CO - HQ

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

20 - Portland, OR - Dante's

