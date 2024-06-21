SKELETAL REMAINS And BEWITCHER Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour
June 21, 2024, 33 minutes ago
Los Angeles death metal dealers Skeletal Remains (pictured above) and Portland speed demons Bewitcher are teaming up to wreck North America together later this year. The tour will kick off on September 20 in Skeletal Remains' hometown of L.A. and will demolish the states through October 20, where Bewitcher will see their own homecoming in Portland, OR.
Skeletal Remains comments, "We are exited to embark on our first co-headlining tour this September alongside Bewitcher. Joining us on the road we have Phobophillic, Witch Vomit, Torture Rack, and Morgul Blade on selected dates. See you soon!"
Bewitcher bassist A. Magus adds, "Bullet-belt battalions of North America...dig up your favorite Morbid Angel tee and prepare for the sickest underground tour of the fall! We are beyond chuffed to be hitting the killing road with Skeletal Remains for a month of death-dealing, speed metal sorcery alongside Phobophilic, Torture Rack, Witch Vomit and Morgul Blade! We live for diverse lineups like this, and they just don't happen enough!"
The bands will see direct support by Phobophilic for the bulk of the tour (excluding October 6-10 + October 15-20) with additional support by Torture Rack (September 20 - October 6), Witch Vomit (October 6 - 20), and Morgul Blade (October 2-5).
Tickets sales will start on Monday, June 24 at 8 AM, PDT /11 AM, CDT. The full itinerary can be found below.
Tour dates:
September
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge
21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
24 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
25 - Dallas, TX - RBC
26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
27 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
28 - Orlando, FL - Conduit
29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
October
1 - Raleigh, NC - Chapel of Bones
2 - Philadelphia, PA - KFN
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel
4 - Worcester, MA - Ralphs
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving
6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
9 - Ottawa, ON - The Dom
10 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
11 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
12 - Baltimore, Md - Metro Gallery
13 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live
15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
16 - Denver, CO - HQ
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
20 - Portland, OR - Dante's
(Skeletal Remains photo - Allen Falcon; Bewitcher photo - Raymond Ahner)