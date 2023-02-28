SKID ROW Announce "18 And Life" Cover Song Challenge; Band Announce Second Leg Of US Co-Headline Tour With BUCHCHERRY

Game on! Skid Row have announced the official "18 And Life" cover song challenge.

To enter, upload a video of your "18 And Life" creative cover to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, tagging Skid Row with the hashtag #18AndLife and you could win a Snake Sabo Kramer Signature guitar. Submission process ends March 15. Terms & Conditions here.



Hot on the heels of their spring co-headline tour, Skid Row and Buckcherry are thrilled to announce a second leg of dates consisting of 14 additional shows.

The two bands will be hitting the road for the first run on March 9 in Bowler, WI, with performances ramping up again for the fall starting on August 31 in Dallas, TX. The tour will continue throughout the month of September before wrapping in Fort Yates, ND on September 23. Special guests No Resolve will provide support on select shows for the spring 2023 dates, with Kurt Deimer supporting on the fall leg. All announced tour dates are listed below.

Tickets for the 2nd leg go on sale to the public Friday, March 3 at 10 AM, local time on Ticketmaster.com. Skid Row and Buckcherry special advance artist pre-sale will be available starting Wednesday, March 1 at 10 AM, local time to all subscribers of their email newsletter. Local venue pre-sales begin Thursday, March 2 at 10 AM, local time. Exclusive VIP packages will be available for purchase for both bands.

“Thank you to everyone for making this last year so incredible! Due to the amazing response from all of you, we are proud to announce the 2nd leg of The Gang's All Here Tour with our good friends, Buckcherry! You don’t wanna miss this!!” – Snake Sabo (Skid Row)

"We are thrilled that the public demand for our March shows has been so great, that we are able today to announce leg two of The Gang's All Here Tour with our good friends in Skid Row. See you all at the rock show!" – Josh Todd (Buckcherry)

Tour dates:

March

9 - Bowler, WI - North Star Casino

10 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino *

10 - Walker MN - Northern Lights Casino **

11 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^

13 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater **

14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center ^

15 - Detroit, MI - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel ^

17 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center ^

18 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue ^

19 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall ^

21 - Destin, FL - Club LA **

22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live ^

24 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

25 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall ^

26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ^

28 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center ^

30 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop ^

31 - Hinton, OK - Sugar Creek Casino

April

3 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads**

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rivers Casino *

August

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

8 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center

23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino

^ with No Resolve

* Skid Row only

** Buckcherry only