SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares First Singing Performance Since Cancellation Of Australian Tour (Video)

On May 17th, Skid Row were forced to cancel their live date at The Triffid in Brisbane, Australia due to frontman Erik Grönwall coming down with the flu. On May 20th, the band announced they were cancelling the remaining dates on the tour - Adelaide and Melbourne - due to Grönwall's ongoing health issues.

On May 22nd, Skid Row announced they were cancelling their first tour of Japan in over ten years, due to Grönwall's continued health issues.

Grönwall shared a video diary from the band's trip to Australia, where he documented the events leading to the cancellation of the dates in Australia and Japan. Check it out to below.

Now, Grönwall has shared a video from his home studio where he sings the Journey classic, "Faithfully",as his first performance since the tour cancellation.