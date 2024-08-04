SKID ROW Pay Tribute To AEROSMITH - "Thank You For The Music And Memories"

Legendary rockers Aerosmith have announced their retirement from touring and their Peace Out Farewell Tour has been canceled. The band released a statement - found below - stating 76-year-old singer Steven Tyler is unable to fully recover from a vocal injury.

Skid Row has taken to social media and paid tribute to Aerosmith with the following message:

"We were honored to share the stage with the legendary Aerosmith for their Pump tour in 1989 - 1990. Their energy, talent, and passion for music have always been an inspiration to us and countless others. As they retire from the touring stage, we want to celebrate their incredible career and the indelible mark they've left on us and rock 'n' roll history. Here's some favorite memories from Snake, Scotti and Rachel when they toured with them."

Dave "Snake" Sabo: "Touring with Aerosmith was one of the greatest times in the history of our band. Every night, no matter how good of a show we thought we had, they would go out and show us, and the rest of the world, why they are one of the most legendary and iconic bands in the annals of rock n roll. And, as great of a band as they are, they are even better people! They treated us so amazingly and taught us humility, gratitude and grace in the midst of their immense success. Thank you so much to the boys in Aerosmith for giving a bunch of punks from NJ the opportunity and the honor to share the stage with absolute legends! And for giving the world some of the greatest music ever created!! There will never be another Aerosmith!"

Scotti Hill: "The few months we spent on tour with Aerosmith was a unique once-in-a-lifetime experience. Being able to sit and talk guitars with Brad and Joe. Saying hi to Steven in a backstage hallway as he chomped a plain baked potato to carb load before a show. Feeling that instantly recognizable groove of Tom and Joey every night. Unforgettable in every way. Thank you, Aerosmith"

Rachel Bolan: "For me personally, it was the first time we toured with the band that influenced my playing and my songwriting. Every time I ran into one of those guys in the hallway or they walk into the dressing room, I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming."

"Here's to Aerosmith's amazing journey and the countless memories they've created for fans worldwide. Thank you for the music and memories!"

Aerosmith’s last performance took place September 9, 2023 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. During the show, Tyler fractured his larynx, forcing the tour to be postponed.

The statement reads:

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.

“*Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. Due to the unprecedented volume of cancelations, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase.*”

The Peace Out tour was due to begin September 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, PA with special guests The Black Crowes.

Canceled Peace Out Farewell Tour dates with Special Guests The Black Crowes:

September

20 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

October

2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN

8 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC

11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

14 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

November

3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

December

4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

7 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

January

4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

February

11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY