SKID ROW Release Tear It Down: Behind The Album Webisode, Part 5: Songwriting (Video)
August 31, 2022, an hour ago
Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to release the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. The band have released the fifth in a series of behind the album webisodes. Watch five webisodes below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 4:
Part 5:
The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.
The Gang's All Here tracklisting:
"Hell Or High Water"
"The Gang's All Here"
"Not Dead Yet"
"Time Bomb"
"Resurrected"
"Nowhere Fast"
"When The Lights Come On"
"Tear It Down"
"October's Song"
"World's On Fire"
"Tear It Down" video:
"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):
"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer:
Tour dates:
September
9 - Robinsonville, MS - Horseshoe Casino
15 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
17 - Salamaca, NY - Senica Casino
23 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy
October
8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creed Casino
11 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair
13 - Kingston, NY - Ulster PAC
14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wild Creek Casino
15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino