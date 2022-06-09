SKID ROW's ERIK GRÖNWALL On Recording New Album Vocals - "I Had No Idea What I Was Doing But I Figured It Out"

Skid Row singer, Erik Grönwall (ex-H.E.A.T.), has shared the following "funny story" via his here page:

"I recorded 80% of the vocals for the new Skid Row album right here in my little studio at my house. Without ever meeting the guys in the band or the producer. I had never recorded myself before and the little experience I had was thanks to the YouTube channel. ⠀

"I of course didn’t tell the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz that I had no experience. I spent a lot of time on the phone with my buddy Jona Tee who helped me and I watched a lot of YouTube videos to figure it out. ⠀

"When I met the guys in Vegas and officially became the singer I told Rachel Bolan about it and he basically said: 'I’m so fucking glad you didn’t tell me that earlier'. I had no idea what I was doing but I figured it out and the album will be out October 14th!"

Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to release the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. The band recently released the music video for the single, "The Gang's All Here", which can be found below.

"By the fans, for the fans!" is the mantra for this video, as the band called upon its loyal and dedicated fanbase to help create the video by submitting live footage and photos from Skid Row's recent 2022 concerts, as well as behind-the-scenes rehearsal moments. The video is a testament to the power Skid Row have both on and off stage, as well as the chemistry within the band and with their fans.

"'The Gang's All Here,' for me, represents the brotherhood of this band," says Scotti Hill. "And with the addition of Erik [Grönwall], our bond is more solid than ever. Our fans have always been part of the family, so when it was time to shoot a video, we handed the camera work over to them. After all, they have the best perspective to capture the excitement of a Skid Row show."

"I'm so f**king psyched to finally release this video! This video is by the fans, for the fans. A big shout out to all the fans who made this video happen. Thank you!," says Grönwall.

The song itself - and forthcoming album of the same name - were produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Ghost). This first single finds the band celebrating the spirit of being fully united and stronger than ever… out to reclaim their turf and title as true hard rock royalty.

The Gang's All Here - you, the band, and the attitude of being forever wild and young at heart. The song will rekindle everything you felt that first time you heard the band. It's like the first time you heard Skid Row - all over again. Better work up the money because someone is getting busted.

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"The Gang’s All Here" video:

"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer:

Tour dates:

June

16 - Burlington, ON - Spencer Smith Park

18 - Lampe, MO - Black Mountain Amp

24 - Milwaukee, MO - Summerfest

25 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park

July

20 - Orange County, CA - Pacific Amp

22 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Sunset Station

24 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga

25 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair

28 - Windsor, ON - Ceasars Casino

29 - Tiffen, OH - Ritz Theatre

30 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Amp

September

9 - Robinsonville, MS - Horseshoe Casino

15 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

17 - Salamaca, NY - Senica Casino

23 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy

October

8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creed Casino

11 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

13 - Kingston, NY - Ulster PAC

14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wild Creek Casino

15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino