SKID ROW Say They Have "A Couple Of Guys On The Radar" To Be Their New Singer - "We're Just Taking Our Time, Because We Have Time"; Video

Bossdog Radio's Joe Kemp Horror Pop After Midnight's Robyn Nelson caught up with Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo at last weekend's Days Of The Dead convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During the chat, the guys were asked what they have on the horizon, to which Bolan responded, "We're always writing, throwing ideas at each other. Right now we're in the middle of looking for a singer. I hear all you guys rolling your eyes already. Our singer, Erik (Grönwall), left to prioritize his health, understandable. So right now we're just taking our time, because we have time. And we got a couple of guys on the radar that we're gonna audition, and there's also a couple of our friends that wanna do what Lzzy Hale did and sit in for a few shows. And that's fun too. That was so much fun doing those shows.

Sabo adds, "We also have a live record coming out, too. In the next couple of months it'll be coming out. And we did it in London, which was really special for us because that city holds a place in our hearts since the beginning of the band. So, it was a place where we could have a moment in time, sort of in perpetuity. And it was a really fun show, and I'm so happy that, after all this time of having Skid Row, that we were able to capture, finally, a live record. It's something we're very proud of it."

Welcome to the Skid Row live album 35 years in the making! On October 24, 2022, Skid Row took to the stage at 02 Forum Kentish Town and bottled lightening with Skid Row - Live In London, their first official live album and concert film that captures unforgettable, definitive performances of their timeless classics including "18 and Life," "Monkey Business," and "I Remember You," as well as new fan favorites like "Time Bomb" and "Tear It Down" from their revered, Nick Raskulinecz-produced album The Gang's All Here.

A dream for the band and fans — in the heart of the city that so inspired them.

"As teens, we dreamt of playing places like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ, and CBGB in New York City… our dreams became bigger with London, England at the forefront. We fantasized one day to headline a show in the very city where so many of our favorite bands came from," the band says.

Skid Row crossed the Atlantic to find a fierce crowd awaiting them to experience the power of a band truly committed to rock 'n' roll, past present, and future. Live In London is a classic live album from a band that continues to innovate, grow and fire up audiences around the globe.

Set opener "Slave To The Grind" has been chosen as the first single and video. From the moment the band hits the stage, the energy is undeniable. And it just gets more intense from there. Live In London is the live album Skid Row fans - old and new - have been waiting 35+ years for... and this show, this instant, is what they've delivered.

Stream "Slave To The Grind" here, and watch the live video below.

"London has always been a home away from home for us. We are very excited to finally capture a live show on video for the rest of the world to see," says the band's Rachel Bolan.

"After the release of The Gangs All Here album we realized that something special was happening. This record perfectly captures that moment in time. Thank you, London! You always deliver!! Onward and upward," shares Snake.

Pre-order and pre-save the album now on Vinyl, CD, and all digital formats, here

Live In London tracklisting:

"Slave To The Grind"

"The Threat"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Piece Of Me"

"Livin' On A Chain Gang"

"Psycho Therapy"

"In A Darkened Room"

"Makin' A Mess"

"The Gang’s All Here"

"Riot Act"

"Tear It Down"

"Monkey Business"

"I Remember You"

"Time Bomb"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Slave To The Grind" (Live In London) video: