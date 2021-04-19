SKID ROW Signs With earMUSIC; Work Underway On New Album

earMUSIC has announced the worldwide signing of US rockers, Skid Row. The band have started working on a new studio album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Velvet Revolver).

Skid Row sends the following comment straight from the studio: “We are extremely excited to have signed with earMUSIC. Not only do we have an incredible team to work with, but we are label mates with iconic artists like Deep Purple and Alice Cooper. To say we are psyched is an understatement.”

(Photo - Chuck Arland)