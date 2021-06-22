SKILLET Announces The Aftermath Tour With Special Guests ADELITAS WAY
June 22, 2021, 38 minutes ago
Skillet, one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century who have garnered two Grammy nominations and are a member of the Pandora Billionaires Club, have announced dates for The Aftermath Tour, with special guests Adelitas Way. VIP presale starts tomorrow, Wednesday, June 23, with on-sale this Friday.
Says the band: "We're back and ready to rock!"
Tour dates:
September
12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
14 - Cleveland, OH - Venue TBA
15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
28 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
October
1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
9 - Boise, ID - Venue TBA
11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
12 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center
14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
16 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim
17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant