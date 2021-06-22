SKILLET Announces The Aftermath Tour With Special Guests ADELITAS WAY

Skillet, one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century who have garnered two Grammy nominations and are a member of the Pandora Billionaires Club, have announced dates for The Aftermath Tour, with special guests Adelitas Way. VIP presale starts tomorrow, Wednesday, June 23, with on-sale this Friday.

Says the band: "We're back and ready to rock!"

Tour dates:

September

12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

14 - Cleveland, OH - Venue TBA

15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

28 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

October

1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9 - Boise, ID - Venue TBA

11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

12 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

16 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant