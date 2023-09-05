SKOLD Salutes RAMMSTEIN With Blazing Version Of "Sonne"

On the heels of the successful release of his latest album Seven Heads (Cleopatra Records, July 2023), comes Swedish industrial icon Skold’s rousing rendition of Rammstein’s iconic song, “Sonne”. The track is available here. Listen below.

Tthe track is part of the recently released A Tribute To Rammstein album (Cleopatra Records, August 25).

Skold’s cover of “Sonne” is one of 13 trailblazing tracks by new school industrial acts, including Priest, Manntra, and Julien-K, and veterans Frontline Assembly, Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory) and Paul Ferguson (Killing Joke), and more, on a true clash of the industrial titans. A Tribute To Rammstein marks the 30th anniversary of the Berliners’ beginnings and is an homage to Till Lindemann and his colleagues with vicious cover versions of some of the band’s most iconic songs.

“Sonne,” which is German for “Sun”, was released by Rammstein in 2001 as the debut single from their album Mutter and is considered by many to be their greatest song ever recorded.

Skold, who was a member of Marilyn Manson’s band and is one of the most in-demand producers and musicians, playing numerous shows as a guitarist for EBM legends Front Line Assembly and more, maintained the integrity of the legendary Rammstein song while putting his own corrosive touch to it.

Download the digital album here. Purchase the CD/vinyl here.

A Tribute To Rammstein tracklisting:

"Du Hast" - Burton C Bell, Paul Ferguson & MGT

"Deutschland" - Front Line Assembly

"Sonne" - Skold

"Engel" - Priest

"Amerika" - Laibach

"Feuer Frei!" - The 69 Eyes

"Ausländer" - Jah Wobble & Jon Klein

"Radio" - Julien-K

"Ich Will" - Stoneman

"Keine Lust" - Lacrimas Profundere

"Links 2 3 4" - Manntra

Bonus Tracks:

"Mein Teil" - Original God

"Du Hast" - Leæther Strip