SKULL FIST Frontman ZACH SCHOTTLER Presents Teaser For New Solo Album, Trouble On The Water

Skull Fist vocalist / guitarist Zach Schottler will release his second solo album on March 20th. Trouble On The Water will be issued on vinyl, strictly limited to 300 copies. The first 100 copies come with handwritten lyrics. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. A three-minute teaser trailer can be seen below.

Trouble On The Water artwork and tracklisting:

"Ride On"

"Trouble On The Water"

"Freedom Is A One Horse Town"

"Wrecking Machine"

"Conceptual Crime"

"Hammer On"

"Lose Your Mind"

"Risk It All"

All instruments and vocals were done by Zach. Trouble On The Water was mixed by Chris Snow, mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem), with artwork by Adam Burke, photography and layout by Sharon Ehman.