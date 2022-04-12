SKULL FIST Issues Paid In Full Track-By-Track Video

Skull Fist’s impending new full-length Paid In Full will see release on April 22 via Atomic Fire Records. In advance of the record's official unveiling, today the band has issued a special track-by-track breakdown of the album. Watch band leader Zach Slaughter give insight into each of the eight songs comprising the offering (as well as an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the record in advance).

You can pre-order first pressings of the new album through the band here on blue vinyl (limited to 200), black vinyl (limited to 800) and CD (limited to 1000). You can also order vinyl/box set/CD from the Atomic Fire website here.

The album was recorded at Vespa Studios, and mixed by Chris Snow and Eric Rats. Harry Hess mastered the album. The band recently released this video, shot during the recording of the drums for the song, "Long Live The Fist":

Says the band in regards to "Long Live The Fist": "It's weird as balls releasing one track for a new album, you'll hear this and assume what the rest of the album sounds like, haha, this one does that sort of formula we've done on previous records, some speed metal, some heavy metal, some hard rock and some caveman riffs. I think you guys will find the record to be just slightly heavier than previous ones. But we're obviously biased, haha. Stoked on seeing how you nutters feel about it all!"

Since their leggy beginnings in 2006, dungeon keeper Zach Schottler and his ruthlessly shredding gang of reckless accomplices have released three archetypal heavy metal almanacs, eaten more dust than is good for their health, endured hardships (henceforth called shitty business partners) and propped up countless beers in countless bars in countless cities. Now, after 15 years on behalf of steel, Zach Schottler is really turning up the heat with the uniquely titled Paid In Full, a heavy metal wonder of the defiant middle-finger variety. With head held high, pockets empty and just enough gas in the tank to make it to the next show, Skull Fist have just officially won 2022. Paid In Full is heavy metal in all its glory and splendour: skillfully - unleashed - wide-legged. Written at home and recorded at Vespa Studios near Toronto, Paid In Full encompasses his sonic efforts of the past two years: tales of steel and legends from the underworld.

Tracklisting:

"Paid In Full"

"Long Live The Fist"

"Crush Kill Destroy"

"Blackout"

"Madman"

"For The Last Time"

"Heavier than Metal"

"Warrior Of The North"

"Long Live The Fist" video:

Trailers:

Skull Fist lineup:

Zach Slaughter - vocals, guitar

Casey Guest - bass

JJ Tartaglia - drums

(Photo - Sharon Ehman)