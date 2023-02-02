SKULL FIST To Embark On European Headline Run With Special Guests SCREAMER In April

Canadian metal force, Skull Fist, are more than ready to return to the stage: Following the release of their critically-lauded fourth studio album, Paid In Full, (#52 on the official German album chart) on April 22, 2022 through Atomic Fire Records, the trio will finally bring their massive live energy to international stages again this year.

Heating up in the form of a 10-gig Latin American touring leg in February, Skull Fist will be hitting European shores alongside special guests Screamer, who will be presenting their brand new offering titled Kingmaker this April. 18 shows in 18 days and cities in six countries - and no day(s) off: both bands will only rest when they're dead, so don't miss your chance to see them (a)live and kicking this spring. Tickets are on sale now. The full routing can be found below.

Skull Fist comment, "European tour! We could only do like two weeks this time around, so we missed a couple of spots that we'll need to hit next time, but Screamer slay and we'll get gnarly comin' back after a zillion years away."

Screamer add, "We're very thrilled to get to announce our European album release tour with none other than Skull Fist! Where will we see you?"

Heavier Than Metal! European Tour 2023 with Screamer:

April

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

14 - Aalborg, Denmark - Studenterhuset

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

16 - Lübeck, Germany - Treibsand

17 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

18 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

19 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

21 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern

22 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metalcorner

23 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schwarzer Keiler

24 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

25 - Lyon, France - Rock n'Eat

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf

27 - Madrid, Spain - Revi Live

28 - Oviedo, Spain - Acapulco

29 - Zaragoza, Spain - Lo Intento

30 - Burgos, Spain - Club Sohho

Skull Fist are:

Zach Slaughter - vocals, guitars

Casey Guest - bass

JJ Tartaglia - drums

(Photo - Sharon Ehman)