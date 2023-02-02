SKULL FIST To Embark On European Headline Run With Special Guests SCREAMER In April
February 2, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Canadian metal force, Skull Fist, are more than ready to return to the stage: Following the release of their critically-lauded fourth studio album, Paid In Full, (#52 on the official German album chart) on April 22, 2022 through Atomic Fire Records, the trio will finally bring their massive live energy to international stages again this year.
Heating up in the form of a 10-gig Latin American touring leg in February, Skull Fist will be hitting European shores alongside special guests Screamer, who will be presenting their brand new offering titled Kingmaker this April. 18 shows in 18 days and cities in six countries - and no day(s) off: both bands will only rest when they're dead, so don't miss your chance to see them (a)live and kicking this spring. Tickets are on sale now. The full routing can be found below.
Skull Fist comment, "European tour! We could only do like two weeks this time around, so we missed a couple of spots that we'll need to hit next time, but Screamer slay and we'll get gnarly comin' back after a zillion years away."
Screamer add, "We're very thrilled to get to announce our European album release tour with none other than Skull Fist! Where will we see you?"
Heavier Than Metal! European Tour 2023 with Screamer:
April
13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade
14 - Aalborg, Denmark - Studenterhuset
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
16 - Lübeck, Germany - Treibsand
17 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
18 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
19 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
21 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern
22 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metalcorner
23 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schwarzer Keiler
24 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg
25 - Lyon, France - Rock n'Eat
26 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf
27 - Madrid, Spain - Revi Live
28 - Oviedo, Spain - Acapulco
29 - Zaragoza, Spain - Lo Intento
30 - Burgos, Spain - Club Sohho
Skull Fist are:
Zach Slaughter - vocals, guitars
Casey Guest - bass
JJ Tartaglia - drums
(Photo - Sharon Ehman)