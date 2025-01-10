SKULL REVENGE Supergroup Feat. Members Of CANDLEMASS, THERION, NARNIA, DREAM EVIL And More To Release Debut Album In April
January 10, 2025, 19 minutes ago
Skull Revenge will release they debut album, State Of Oblivion, on April 25. Skull Revenge is a Swedish, melodic hard rock project, based on a bored drummer during Corona times. He wanted to create music. He picked up a guitar. The rest is history.
Mixed and mastered at Studio Fredman by Fredrik Nordström, the album lineup includes: Thomas Vikström (Therion, Candlemass), Christian Liljegren (Narnia), German Pascual (Narnia, DivineFire), Airton Araujo (Age Of Artemis, About 2 Crash), Peter Östros (Jaded Heart, Insania), Fredrik Notling (M.O.B - this is his last recording due to his death in 2023), Niklas Isfeldt (Dream Evil), and Anders Engberg (Sorcerer, Lion’s Share).
Solo Guitars: Christian Vidal (Therion), CJ Grimmark (Narnia). Guitars: Tore Fagerheim (Shadowmind), Tobias Flensburg. Bass: Kristofer Stenefjord. Drums: Tobias Flensburg.
Tracklisting:
"A Voice In The Desert"
"Afterlife"
"Beast Turning Human"
"Future"
"Lost In Time"
"Road Of Pain"
"Stardust"
"State Of Oblivion"
"This Once Broken Tree"