SKUMLOVE Unleashes New Single "Ride Or Die"

Industrial metal, dark rock band Skumlove is back with a vengeance, unveiling their latest single, "Ride Or Die". Known for their raw energy and unique fusion of sounds, Skumlove takes it up a notch with a new vibe and heavier direction, pushing the boundaries of industrial metal.

Teaming up with acclaimed engineer and producer Sean Dever at The Forge Recording, "Ride Or Die" was mastered by Maor Appelbaum. The band has crafted a hard-hitting, roadworthy anthem that is already being hailed as a fusion of White Zombie and Rammstein meets Fear Factory.

With its thunderous beats, crushing guitars, and dark, aggressive vocals, "Ride Or Die" is built for burning rubber on the highway straight to hell. "We wanted to create something that not only hits hard but also feels like a journey - dark, gritty, and relentless," says Skumlove. "'Ride Or Die' is for anyone who craves that adrenaline rush and lives life with no limits."

"Ride Or Die" is available on all major streaming platforms.

What the industry is saying:

"Best thing you guys have done. Love the old school feel of it!" - David Draiman (Disturbed)

"This sh*t goes hard af. Highly recommend it!" - Meegs Rascon (Coal Chamber / Gemini Syndrome)

"F*kkk! That's heavy! Love the lyrics too, Love it!" - Dug Pinnick (Kings-X)

"New Skumlove brings industrial metal back hard!" - Tommy Victor (Prong / Danzig)

"'Ride Or Die' is a ripper! I Love the sleazy trudging feel, it's a catchy tune with great instrumentation as well as vocals, l've got the chorus riff stuck in my head bigtime." - Miles Dimitri Baker (Ice Nine Kills / Interloper)

"With 'Ride Or Die', Skumlove's sound, and style, has fully manifested into a band with a clear vision. 'Ride Or Die' is a great sign of more great songs to come." - Burton C Bell

Skumlove's previous music videos for "Ego" and "Turbo Lover XL" can be seen below.