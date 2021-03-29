SLAMDINISTAS Release New Single / Video "Little Troublemaker"

Die Laughing Records present their new signing Slamdinistas! The first single for the label, "Little Troublemaker (Live)", is the killer tune made famous by Ian McLagan of The Faces on his 1979 solo LP. This blistering live version burns hot with Slamdinistas love for all things Faces and Stones - the sparks fly high off this rock ‘n’ roll gem.

Hark back to the glory days of '70s rock ‘n’ roll as Slamdinistas deliver a sound that perfectly blends US and UK influences of the era.

Slamdinistas bring raw, in-your-face, street rock and roll. Their song "Brand New Day" recevied massive radio respect, including regular play on Rodney Bingenheimer’s Sirius XM radio show, Underground Garage. This, and their incendiary live show at a label honcho’s Halloween Birthday Bash brought Slamdinistas to the attention of Die Laughing Records / Golden Robot Records. What next? The prestigious label signed them immediately.

Each band member has made claim to his own piece of music history – as they say, guilty by association!

Vocalist Gabriel Johns is a longtime singer / songwriter, LA club booker, and has worked with his own bands Shelter, and FiDo.

Guitarist / producer Loren Molinare is a Michigan transplant whose band, The Dogs, left a serious mark on the seminal Detroit punk rock scene. He's also played with Little Caesar and Michael Des Barres & The Mistakes.

Guitarist Michael Gavigan has played on and produced recordings by The Blessings.

Bassist Paul Ill has recorded and performed with The Willie Dixon Family Band, Tina Turner and Linda Perry.

Drummer Brian Irving has worked with Chris Spedding, Gilby Clarke, and Glitter Trash.

These fine gents, whose collective roots grip deep in the LA rock scene, realized their studio chemistry worked so well, it's as if the band had several tours behind them. The sound born on those fateful sessions brings you: Slamdinistas!