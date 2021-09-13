SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With BUCKCHERRY Guitarist BILLY ROWE

This Thursday, September 16th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Billy Rowe (Buckcherry, Jetboy) on YouTube.

"This new version of Some Like It Hot is gonna be great," proclaims Kerns. "Billy Rowe from Buckcherry, Jetboy and he is the creator of one of my fav guitar companies Rock N Roll Relics guitars! This is gonna be fun! See you then! See you there! Art by the great Scooter Magee."

Buckcherry released their new album, Helbound, in June 2021. It was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s 2008 album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry”. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D.

Tracklisting:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

"Barricade"

"Hellbound" video:

"So Hott" video:

"Wasting No More Time" video:

Catch Buckcherry live in concert at the following shows:

September

14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB

15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center

17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest

24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal

October

1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw

2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center

8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center

9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino

11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center

14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters

21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

22 - London, ON - London Music Hall

23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s

25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee

26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

31 - Portland, ME - Aura

November

2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s

8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher

9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL

10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans