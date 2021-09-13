SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With BUCKCHERRY Guitarist BILLY ROWE
September 13, 2021, an hour ago
This Thursday, September 16th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Billy Rowe (Buckcherry, Jetboy) on YouTube.
"This new version of Some Like It Hot is gonna be great," proclaims Kerns. "Billy Rowe from Buckcherry, Jetboy and he is the creator of one of my fav guitar companies Rock N Roll Relics guitars! This is gonna be fun! See you then! See you there! Art by the great Scooter Magee."
Buckcherry released their new album, Helbound, in June 2021. It was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s 2008 album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry”. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D.
Tracklisting:
"54321"
"So Hott"
"Hellbound"
"Gun"
"No More Lies"
"Here I Come"
"Junk"
"Wasting No More Time"
"The Way"
"Barricade"
"Hellbound" video:
"So Hott" video:
"Wasting No More Time" video:
Catch Buckcherry live in concert at the following shows:
September
14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB
15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center
17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest
24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club
25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club
28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal
October
1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw
2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center
8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center
9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino
11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage
12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center
14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters
21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
22 - London, ON - London Music Hall
23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s
25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee
26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
31 - Portland, ME - Aura
November
2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck
4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s
8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher
9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL
10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans