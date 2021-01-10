SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Bassist CHRIS KAEL

This Thursday, January 14th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to bassist Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch) live on YouTube.

"Ok, Marvel Universe. Make some room for us cuz we are ready," begins Kerns. "What If Thor and Loki were played by hard rock bass players? Next Thursday January 14th 2pm PST on my YouTube channel Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To... Chris Kael from Five Finger Death Punch! I’ve known Chris a long time and it’s been a blast watching his career blow up. Come hang with us! Artwork, as always, by the great Scooter Magee."

Released in February 2020, F8 is the eighth studio album by Five Finger Death Punch. Produced and co-written by Kevin Churko (Hellyeah, In This Moment, Ozzy Osbourne), it spawned videos for the songs "Living The Dream", "A Little Bit Off", and "Inside Out".