SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With HEADCAT Guitarist DANNY B. HARVEY Celebrating LEMMY's Birthday

This Thursday, December 24th at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to guitarist Danny B. Harvey (Headcat, The Rockats) live on YouTube.

"Celebrating Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s birthday by talking with one of his best mates. Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To... Danny B. Harvey from Lemmy’s rockabilly side band Headcat, featuring Slim Jim Phantom from The Stray Cats," begins Kerns. "Danny is an amazing guitar player with an amazing story. Come hang out with us Christmas Eve, also known as Lemmy’s birthday. Artwork by the great Scooter Magee."

Check out Headcat doing "Bad Boy" at The Cat Club in Hollywood, CA in 2007:

(Photo courtesy of Headcat's Facebook page)