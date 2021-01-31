SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI

This Thursday, February 4th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to guitarist Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot, Hookers & Blow) on YouTube.

"We played together in Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed’s Hookers & Blow when I filled in a couple times," begins Kerns. "Alex has a hell of a story. He has sadly lived through the passing of both Kevin Dubrow and Frankie Banali during his tenure with Quiet Riot. Frankie was very good to me. He is dearly missed. Quiet Riot had the biggest selling metal album at the time, with Metal Health kicking open the door for every other hard rock band that followed. They spawned a legend when Ozzy Osbourne poached their guitar player, the dearly departed Randy Rhoads. Come hang with us on Thursday February 4th at 2pm PST. Artwork by the great Scooter Magee."

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, hit the studio last year to record a covers album that will be released in 2021 via Golden Robot Records.

Now the band are set to release the fifth single off the album, a cover of The Zombies’ "Time Of The Season" on February 8th.

"Time Of The Season" follows the release of the singles "Shakin'" (Eddie Money), "Rocks Off" (Rolling Stones), "Ziggy Stardust" (David Bowie), and "Trampled Underfoot" (Led Zeppelin).

Pre-order / save "Time Of The Season" at this location.

"Shakin'":

"Rocks Off":

"Ziggy Stardust":

"Trampled Underfoot":