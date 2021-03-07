SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With SLAUGHTER Frontman MARK SLAUGHTER

This Thursday, March 11th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to vocalist and guitarist Mark Slaughter (Slaughter, Vinnie Vincent Invasion) on YouTube.

"Thursday March 11th at 2pm PST on my YouTube channel Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To... Mark Slaughter frontman for the legendary Slaughter," says Todd. "We are gonna be Up All Night and Sleeping All Day while we Fly To The Angels! Looking forward to the hang with this Las Vegas native son who cut his teeth playing with ex-KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent. See you there! See you then!"

Slaughter released five studio albums, beginning with 1990's Stick It To Ya, and culminating with 1999's Back To Reality.

In 2017, Mark Slaughter put out a solo album, Halfway There. Produced and co-mixed by Slaughter with John Cranfield (AFI, Andy Grammer), it featured artwork by famed horror/album artist “Mister” Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, KISS, Clive Barker).

Tracklisting:

“Hey You”

“Devoted”

“Supernatural”

“Halfway There”

“Forevermore”

“Conspiracy”

“Reckless”

“Disposable”

“Turn It”

“Not Here”

“Halfway There”:

"Devoted":

“Hey You”: