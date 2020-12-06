SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With THE DEAD DAISIES Bassist / Vocalist GLENN HUGHES

This Thursday, December 10th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to bassist and vocalist Glenn Hughes (The Dead Daisies, Trapeze, Deep Purple) live on YouTube.

"Glenn Hughes - thee voice of rock," proclaims Kerns. "Currently of The Dead Daisies, but you know him from Deep Purple, of course, Black Country Communion with Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham, California Breed, and he even sang on a Black Sabbath album. He is an honest to goodness hero of mine and an amazing person. As a bass player / vocalist he is unparalleled and he’s still going strong. This is gonna be fun. Artwork by Scooter Magee."

Like a Phoenix Rising, The Dead Daisies just unearthed their third single, "Holy Ground". From the opening bars, the track puts everyone on notice that the band are steadfastly determined to prove that melding classic elements with a contemporary freshness will excite fans and win over even the harshest of critics.

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" was the first song Glenn Hughes wrote for the pre-production sessions at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles and what became the title track of the upcoming album of the same name, being released on January 22.

Glenn says: “'Holy Ground' has an intense groove, dramatic light and shade, and a massive chorus. It’s about awakening to the present moment, shaking the memory and a transformation into consciousness.”

With this crazy year nearly over, this track is aptly named and highlights living in the moment and making the most of it. Its positive message is a reinforcement to enjoy what life has to offer at any given time.

The Dead Daisies recently got together for a jam in Los Angeles and felt the energy and chemistry between them when playing tracks off the new album. It was just the medicine they all needed: to get fired up for what we hope will be a huge 2021! Check out the official band video for "Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" below.

Pre-order Holy Ground here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video:

"30 Days In The Hole" video: