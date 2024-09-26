SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Commence Work On Album Number Five

Todd Kerns, who plays bass and sings occasional lead vocal for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, has revealed that the Guns N' Roses gutiarist and his cohorts have begun work on their currently untitled fifth studio album.

Earlier today, September 26th, Kerns shared the photo below on social media, along with the following update: "Just broken ground on SMKC5. Day 3 of the League Of Noisy Gentlemen. Always starts with the OG3. Slash, Brent Fitz and I. Frank Sidoris will be along shortly followed by the great Myles Kennedy. Time to make some magic!"

Slash added: "Back at it for new record coming sooner than later. The three of us starting the initial framework. Then Frank, then Myles. Recording in November."

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators released their last album, 4, in February 2022 via Gibson Records.

(Photo - Ross Halfin)