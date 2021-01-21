SLASH Has Written "A Lot Of Good Material" During COVID-19 Lockdown

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash was recently interviewed by Nick Bowcott for Sweetwater via Zoom; their complete chat can be seen below. Asked how he's been spending his time during the pandemic, Slash answered: "I've been really busy. If anything, this whole episode has afforded me a lot of time to be creative. So it's been good. I'm in the studio now, actually."

When questioned as to if he's been working live with other people or it's all virtual, Slash replied: "I do a lot of stuff on my own, and then Todd (Kerns - Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators) will drive in from Vegas and put bass on everything. And then I'll send that out to everybody else. On occasion, we'll all get together and jam. We've done that a couple of times over this period."

According to Slash, being stuck at home for most of 2020 has, "definitely given me a lot of opportunity to write and to focus and to not be rushing out the door all the time. So it's been good. There's been a lot of good material that's come up through this."