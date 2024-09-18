SLASH Joined By AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON For Live Performance Of "Killing Floor"; Video

"Killing Floor", the Howlin' Wolf cover featured on Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash's new album, Orgy Of The Damned, features AC/DC singer Brian Johnson on vocals and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler on harmonica.

Johnson joined Slash for a performance of "Killing Floor" last night (Tuesday, September 17) at the Sky Arts Awards, held at the Roundhouse in London, UK. Watch video below:

Slash previously talked to Sweetwater about working with Johnson on "Killing Floor". Watch the video below:

A vibrant homage to the blues, Slash’s star-studded blues album and sixth solo album of his career overall, Orgy Of The Damned is a collection of 12 dynamic songs that revitalize the blues with a stripped-down approach. In the spirit of collaboration, on Orgy Of The Damned, Slash handpicked the album’s diverse guest vocalists, which include Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart. The acclaimed guitarist reteamed with producer Mike Clink and reunited with two of his bandmates from his Blues Ball outfit in the '90s, bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, and brought on drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal who round out his blues band in the studio and on the road.

For Orgy Of The Damned, everything was played live in the room, with an emphasis on improvisation which resulted in a collection of energized songs that are vital and raw. Highlights include “Oh Well” with outlaw country star Chris Stapleton’s gritty vocals on the beloved early Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac tune, and the Howlin’ Wolf-penned first single “Killing Floor” an electrifying collaboration with Brian Johnson of AC/DC on vocals, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on harmonica. “Hoochie Coochie Man,” - written by Willie Dixon and made famous by Muddy Waters - showcases the album’s the in-the-moment nature and unrestrained energy with ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons stepping in on guitar and vocals, Gary Clark Jr. joins in for a rowdy take on Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads”, and Beth Hart stuns on the twanging and soulful rendition of T. Bone Walker’s “Stormy Monday”. Some of the songs, like Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher”, Charlie Segar’s “Key To The Highway,” and Albert King’s “Born Under A Bad Sign”, had been performed by Slash’s Blues Ball, while others, like Stevie Wonder’s “Living For The City”, were long-time favorites for Slash.

Order Orgy Of The Damned here.

Orgy Of The Damned tracklisting:

“The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson (vocal and harmonica) Written by Wayne Hoyt Axton

“Crossroad Blues” feat. Gary Clark Jr (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Robert Leroy Johnson

“Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F. Gibbons (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Willie Dixon

“Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton (vocal) Written by Peter Alan Green

“Key To The Highway” feat. Dorothy (vocal) Written by Charles Segar, William Broonzy

“Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop (vocal) Written by Sam (Lightnin’) Hopkins, Clarence Lewis, C Morgan Robinson

“Born Under A Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers (vocal) Written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones

“Papa Was A Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato (vocal) Written by Barrett Strong, Jesse Norman Whitfield

“Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson (vocal) Written by Chester Burnett *Special guest Steven Tyler on harmonica.

“Living For The City” feat. Tash Neal (vocal) Written by Stevie Wonder *Special guest background vocals: Jenna Bell, Jessie Payo

“Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart (vocal) Written by T-Bone Walker

“Metal Chestnut” Written by Slash

"Papa Was A Rolling Stone" video:

"Oh Well":

"Killing Floor" video: