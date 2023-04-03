SLASH Joins DOROTHY On Stage For "Gifts From The Holy Ghost"; Fan-Filmed Video
April 3, 2023, an hour ago
This past Friday, March 31st, Dorothy performed at the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles, California at a show sponsored by KLOS to celebrate both the one-year anniversary of Gifts From The Holy Ghost and Women’s History Month.
Surprising those in attendance, Dorothy was joined on stage by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash for a rousing rendition of "Gifts From The Holy Ghost", the title track of Dorothy's latest album, which was released in April 2022 via Roc Nation. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.
Dorothy has since shared the following photos on social media:
Catch Dorothy live at the following shows:
April
21 - 98 Rock Fest - Tampa, FL
22 - Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL
28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
29 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA
May
4 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
6 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN
26 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival - Columbus, OH
July
7 - Summer Daze Fest - Elko, NV
14 - Upheaval Festival - Grand Rapids, MI
15 - Rock Fest 2023 - Cadott, WI