SLASH Joins DOROTHY On Stage For "Gifts From The Holy Ghost"; Fan-Filmed Video

This past Friday, March 31st, Dorothy performed at the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles, California at a show sponsored by KLOS to celebrate both the one-year anniversary of Gifts From The Holy Ghost and Women’s History Month.

Surprising those in attendance, Dorothy was joined on stage by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash for a rousing rendition of "Gifts From The Holy Ghost", the title track of Dorothy's latest album, which was released in April 2022 via Roc Nation. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Dorothy has since shared the following photos on social media:

Catch Dorothy live at the following shows:

April

21 - 98 Rock Fest - Tampa, FL

22 - Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL

28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

29 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

May

4 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

6 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN

26 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival - Columbus, OH

July

7 - Summer Daze Fest - Elko, NV

14 - Upheaval Festival - Grand Rapids, MI

15 - Rock Fest 2023 - Cadott, WI