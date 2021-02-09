SLASH, NITA STRAUSS, GILBY CLARKE Help Launch UNCHAINED BRANDS With Proceeds Benefiting MusiCares

Unchained Brands gave birth to a vision of rock n’ roll accessories that have beautiful meaning, paving the way to a lifestyle that GIVES BACK. Each chain is a symbol of “Courage, Compassion and Community” that is demonstrated by three distinct rings. Unchained Brands is also offering a website driven community that hopes to share a common goal of support as we work through these tough times, together.

The original chain was created by bassist Johnny Griparic, who has toured with Slash’s Snakepit, Richie Kotzen and currently with blues genius Walter Trout to name a few. The chain is a reminder to Griparic (Unchained Brands co-founder) of his journey to sobriety. “The opportunity presented itself when I probably didn’t deserve it,” states Griparic. “A group of friends got together and contacted MusiCares on my behalf to get me into rehab (again). This time it was different and I knew it. The party was over, end of the road, last chance, do or die. As many that have struggled with any addiction know, the road to recovery isn’t a straight or easy one.”

The brand was born, by happenstance when Co-Founders James Pace Piacentino and Griparic were recording on June 6th, 2019 in a Sierra Madre, CA studio together. While on a break between songs, James Pace Piacentino and Griparic discussed Griparic’s distinct chain. With some curiosity and discussion it clicked… Could this “chain” hold greater meaning? The vision of a company that inspires and helps become a reality just months after that “by chance” meeting.

This is not just a chain, Unchained Brands strives to be more than accessories, they are creating a community of recovery. “We are a community of believers who share successes and failures daily,” explains James Pace Piacentino (co-founder). “We strive to work hard, maximize every minute of each day to become a better version of ourselves. We believe with courage you can find strength to take the first step, with compassion you are of service to all and with community you have love all around you”.

Unchained Brands' website provides additional resources, as well as the option to sign up for a quarterly newsletter for premier contributors to their community. Both outlets will provide you information for general health, recovery, meditation, mindfulness, yoga and sleep. You will also learn about food and nutrition, business tips and job searches. All to help your journey to celebrating a better you.

With such a strong message to share, Unchained Brands went back to where the original chain came from – Griparic’s recovery and the support from MusiCares. Melding the two brands for the message of recovery made sense for both Griparic and Piacentino. They want to give back to the music community in need, so to pay it forward Unchained Brands will donate a percentage of proceeds to MusiCares.

“Partners like Unchained Brands help MusiCares keep the music playing. We’re honored to be the safety net for this extraordinary community,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “We continue to encourage the collaborative power of music and ask both music makers and fans alike to support impacted industry professionals.”

All are welcome on this journey to connect, learn, grow and celebrate each moment together. For more information, visit Unchained Brands on Facebook.

(Photos by Allison Morgan)