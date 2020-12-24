SLASH On New Music From GUNS N' ROSES And SLASH Ft. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS - "I Would Like To Think That We’d Have Some New Stuff Out Next Year... From Both Camps"

In a new interview with Cleveland.com, Slash reveals that he hopes to release new music from both Guns N' Roses and Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators in 2021. And excerpt from the chat follows...

Cleveland.com: Have you been musically creative during the enforced time off?

Slash: "The first month of the pandemic, when we were first getting knowledgeable about what we were dealing with and there was the whole lockdown going on, I spent a lot of that time just hanging out with the missus and reading and stuff, outside, just waiting to see what was gonna happen. But that only last for so long, and then I was like, 'I got to get to work!'"

Cleveland.com: You’re making an album with Myles (Kennedy) and the Conspirators, right?

Slash: "We did a week of initial pre-production and there’s 20 songs and we’re gonna start back up next year. I spent a lot of time writing and demoing that stuff. And prior to that Duff (McKagan) and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there’s been a lot of stuff going on. I’m really not good at slowing down and just sitting around."

Cleveland.com: When do you think we’ll hear some of this music?

Slash: "I would like to think that we’d have some new stuff out next year - from both camps, I guess. It’s hard to say, but I would like to think we’ll have stuff out next year, yeah."

