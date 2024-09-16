SLASH Opens Up About His Mental Health - "I've Always Had A Hard Time With Things Not Moving Fast Enough" (Audio); Audacy’s Annual "I’m Listening" Broadcast Returns September 25

Audacy’s initiative, “I’m Listening,” continues to lead the ongoing mental health dialogue by advocating and elevating stories through its annual broadcast special on Wednesday, September 25, from 7 to 9 PM, local time.

In connection with the broadcast, Audacy's I'm Listening, supported by BetterHelp has shared the following:

Working on solo music, while at the same time keeping tight with his longtime pals in Guns N' Roses, and his more recent collaboration with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, it's clear guitar icon Slash has plenty on his plate to keep his mind busy.

Speaking with Audacy host Steve Migs about his new solo Blues tribute album, Slash tells us "the key word is patience" when it comes to maintaining his mental health amid the craziness that's in his world. “I try to just not overreact and to be sort of calm and deal with stuff in a fashion that I'm not panicking,” he adds. “I'm not rushing... and it just allows you to have a perspective on things so that you can calm your mind.”

“I'm pretty laid back anyway,” Slash admits, “but I've always had a hard time with things not moving fast enough. I've learned over the years to slow it down and be able to be patient, and sort of methodically think things through and let things happen... That helps me a lot.”

In partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the "I’m Listening" program will engage artists, actors and medical professionals in conversations highlighting mental health resources and the lifesaving benefits of open communication. Audacy’s “I’m Listening” serves as a safe space for those struggling with mental health, encouraging them to call in with their experiences and learn about mental wellness tools, showing them that they are never alone.

Radio personality and co-host of NBC’s “TODAY” and host of “The Voice,” Carson Daly, and Audacy’s nationally syndicated Country host, Katie Neal, will return to host the broadcast alongside psychologist, author, scientist, and founder of the mental health nonprofit, The AAKOMA Project, Dr. Alfiee “Dr. Alfiee” M. Breland-Noble, and AFSP’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Yu Moutier. The group will set aside time during the special to shine a spotlight on several areas, including adolescents and children, the election and news cycle, veterans and first responders, and postpartum depression.

“I’m honored to return as host for Audacy’s ‘I’m Listening’ broadcast and broaden the mental health conversation through their audio network,” said Carson Daly. “More so now than ever it is important that we all look for ways to maintain and encourage our mental wellness. ‘I’m Listening’ provides the audience with critical resources and connects them with the celebrities they know and love by sharing stories from some of the biggest names in music and sports. I encourage everyone to join the conversation on September 25.”

“‘I’m Listening’ is a culmination of our continuous effort to demonstrate how talk saves lives by curating intentional content and asking our guests quality questions,“ said Dave Richards, Senior Vice President of Programming, Audacy. “Our digital platform and portfolio of over 220 stations allows us to be a constant companion in listeners’ mental health journeys nationwide, giving us multiple channels to offer those struggling an avenue for expression, access to support, candid conversations and a community that actively listens as they courageously share their stories. We welcome everyone to join as we uncover another layer of this discussion together.”

“Reaching people with authentic stories that resonate and that highlight resiliency are known to increase help-seeking, connection and save lives. The ‘I’m Listening’ initiative provides an incredible platform to reach people with the message that they are not alone and that their mental health matters. We are honored to be partners with a media company like Audacy that values our expertise and our voices in shaping our culture’s narrative toward uplifting mental health and suicide prevention,” said Bob Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer, AFSP. “We are also incredibly thankful to be beneficiaries of proceeds from the We Can Survive concert, which fuels our mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”

Beyond broadening the mental health conversation, Audacy has raised over $2 million in support of national and local organizations by collaborating with partners like AFSP on events and experiences, including the upcoming annual We Can Survive concert, starring Justin Timberlake, New Kids On The Block, Tate McRae and more at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday, September 28. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit AFSP, and fans can donate to the nonprofit using the digital fundraising platform, Fandiem, for the chance to win tickets to the show.

“We always like to acknowledge our fans for having the strength to get through whatever they were or are going through. Maybe our music helps a little, but they do the hard work,” said Donnie Wahlberg, New Kids On The Block, We Can Survive performers. “Musicians getting the word out can help people. If we can deal with it or express our vulnerabilities, it can encourage other people to do the same.”

The “I’m Listening” broadcast special is supported by BetterHelp. BetterHelp aims to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it’s the world’s largest online therapy service, with over 35,000 licensed therapists providing affordable and tailored therapy in a convenient online format, helping millions of people take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. For more information or to find a provider, click here.

Listeners can tune in to the “I’m Listening” live stream on-air across all Audacy stations, with limited exceptions for contracted sports play-by-play, on the Audacy app and website. Follow the conversation on X and Instagram using the hashtag #ImListeningLIVE.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. For more information about I’m Listening, head here.

Slash recently released Slash Music Of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights, via Snakepit Records LLC/Deko Entertainment.

This limited edition 11-song vinyl-only album comprised of Slash’s original compositions over the last six years for the Halloween Horror Nights ‘Universal Monsters’ haunted house, is sold exclusively onsite at Universal Studios Hollywood from September 5 through November 3. 300 alternate color vinyl that are hand signed by Slash will be placed in stores at Universal Studios Hollywood until they are sold out, and only 100 are available online via Deko Entertainment here.

“As a longtime fan of horror movies and of ‘Halloween Horror Nights,’ I jumped at the chance to once again collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood to produce a soundtrack for the Universal Monsters haunted house,” says Slash. “Similar to the way music affects a film, I composed this score for the legions of infamous characters in these haunted houses to elicit a sense of emotional terror.”

For the past six years, Slash has composed the original music for Halloween Horror Nights ‘Universal Monsters’ haunted house which fans experience live at Universal Studios Hollywood every Halloween season. This year, Slash’s original score for the all-new haunted house “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,” is headlined by an all-female gathering of classic Universal Monsters – The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula’s Daughter, She-Wolf of London and the undead, mummified Egyptian princess Anck-Su-Namun. The “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines” haunted houses will introduce guests to an all-new terrifying storyline, as they find themselves in the center of the ultimate battle between two unexpected alliances of classic female Universal Monsters. The terrifying adventure will take guests on a journey between the hunted and the hunters in a life and death battle with only one bloodline left to survive.

As the movie studio that invented the horror film genre, “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,” haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood will have even more relevance as it will reside within legendary Sound Stage 12 on the studio back lot, the original filming location for such Universal horror movies as Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), and The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), among others revered classic and contemporary films.

Fans can now enjoy the scary soundtrack as the ultimate background music to usher in Halloween night. All music and guitar for Slash Music Of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights was written by Slash and produced and co-written with other instruments and vocals by Stacey Quinealty. The score was recorded at 741 Studios in Burbank CA and Snakepit Studios, CA.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Universal Monsters Rising” (Universal Monsters 2018)

“Live Again” (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

“The Monster Reborn” (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

“The Gypsy Theme” (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

“Sweet Licks” (Clowns 3D 2014)

“Dracula's Brides” (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

Side B

“Danse of the Dead” (Universal Monsters 2018)

“Kharis the Mummy” (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

“Silent Screams” (Universal Monsters: Unmasked 2023)

“We Belong Dead” (Universal Monsters 2018)

“The Final Scare” (Universal Monsters 2018)

Slash’s unique, and complex composition will once again add a haunting dimension to the “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,” experience at Halloween Horror Nights. Fans can purchase tickets here: Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

Watch a short clip of the pressing of the vinyl for Slash Music Of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights below: