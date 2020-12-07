SLASH PUPPET - 30th Anniversary Compilation Album Delayed; Frontman MIF To Appear In HBO Max / Netflix Series Titans

On October 19, 1989 a little known band by the name of Slash Puppet hit the stage at the now legendary Rock 'N' Roll Heaven in Toronto to a capacity crowd and laid a musical foundation that continues to resonate with fans the world over until this very day. On the 30th anniversary of that inaugural show, Slash Puppet vocalist Mif (Anthony J. Mifsud) announced the planned release of Studs & Gems, a compilation of the band's very best songs.

Mif has given BraveWords an update on the release:

"We have had to push back the release of the upcoming Slash Puppet compilation CD, Studs & Gems, due to some serious setbacks including a couple of deaths in the SP family and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. It will be released at some point. Please stay tuned."

In other news, Mif - who has had a long career as an actor - has snagged a recurring role in the HBO Max / Netflix series Titans. He spoke with the BraveWords about the new venture:

"I just shot the tag-in scenes for episode 2 of Season 3, and I am being told that it is a recurring character. By tag-in scenes I mean the intro scene for episode 2 of Season 3, and that's when my character makes his debut appearance. That's as much that I can give you right now, but I am stoked at the chance to enter the DC Universe on this show."

Mif's acting credits include movies such as Kick-Ass 2, D-Tox, Detention, Just Business, The Stupids, Gossip and Partners in Action. Television roles include Hemlock Grove, Aaron Stone, 12 Monkeys, Warehouse 13, Queer As Folk, Due South, Psi Factor, F/X: The Series and Kung Fu: The Legend Continues.

(Band photo by Andrew MacNaughton)