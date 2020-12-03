SLASH "Victoria" Les Paul Goldtop Standard Guitar Joins The Slash Collection From Gibson, Available Worldwide Now

After more than a century, Gibson artists, players and fans continue to experience the #1 guitar brand rejuvenated. Gibson is played by the best and brightest artists, across generations and genres and has emerged as the most relevant, most played, and most loved guitar brand around the world.

The Gibson Slash Collection crosses three decades of partnership between Gibson and Slash, and in a history-making move for the brand, is the first evergreen artist collection made by Gibson. Slash and Gibson worked in close collaboration and the collection features multiple acoustic and electric guitars. The Slash Collection represents the influential Gibson guitars Slash has used throughout his career, inspiring multiple generations of players around the world. December 1st marked the release of the new Gibson Slash “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop; available worldwide.

The Gibson Slash Collection Gibson “Victoria” Les Paul Standard in Goldtop finish features a maple top, a solid mahogany body, a dark back finish and Slash’s personal touches including a C-shaped neck profile, uncovered Gibson Custom BurstBucker Alnico 2 pickups, color coordinated hardware appointments, hand-wired electronics with Orange Drop capacitors and a vintage style brown hardshell case. Exclusive to the Slash Collection are Slash’s “Skully” signature drawing on the back of the headstock, Slash’s signature on the truss rod cover, a blank truss rod cover in the case, Slash’s new Ernie Ball strings, and four Slash Jim Dunlop Tortex picks. The new Goldtop joins the previously announced four Les Paul Standard electric guitars and two J-45 Standard acoustic guitars.

"Developing my new Collection with the new team at Gibson has been really exciting,” says Slash. “The quality and attention to detail is next level, and these guitars truly reflect what I play live and in the studio. I think guitarists will be inspired by what we've put together.”

“Developing Slash’s Collection with him has been an amazing experience” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. “The fact that Slash is intimately involved in this journey makes it special and a true representation of him and his sound. I am excited to formally announce the addition of the Victoria Goldtop to the Collection and I am looking forward to reading fan and media theories about why we chose to call it Victoria. Plus, stay tuned for more to come in the future with Slash.”

