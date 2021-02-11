SLASH’s Rhythm Guitarist FRANK SIDORIS Becomes Orange Amplification Ambassador

Orange Amplification welcomes new Ambassador Frank Sidoris, rhythm guitarist with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators.

Sidoris, who has been with Slash since 2012, has also played with Alice Cooper, the late great Lemmy Kilmister and Rush’s Alex Lifeson. More recently he has joined Wolf Van Halen's, Eddie Van Halen's son, new band Mammoth WVH.

He uses the Custom Shop 50 amp, known for its exquisite blues / rock tones providing an inspiring canvas for his rhythm work combining it with the cabinet main stay for touring artists, the classic PPC412.

Talking about being an Orange Ambassador Sidoris said: “It’s an honor to be associated with Orange, a company that has remained at the pinnacle of iconic tone and style for decades and continues to catch eyes and ears on stage and in the studio.”

(Photo by David Phillips)