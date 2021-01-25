SLAUGHTER - "The Mid-'90s... Was A Very Rough Time"

Mark Slaughter, singer and songwriter for the band Slaughter was recently interviewed by

80's Metal Recycle Bin, In the clip below, Mark discusses Slaughter's origins, influences and style.

An excerpt, detailing the decline of the Sunset Strip era, and the rise of grunge, has been transcribed as follows: "The grunge thing, I think, was a natural course of many events," said Mark Slaughter. "A lot of people are, like, 'Grunge killed this.' It wasn't that. I think there was a lot of bands that became a lot of industry that was creating these bands that was not what the bands were. I mean, it was, like, they'd sign the band, then they'd get get a writer, a producer, and these people, and those songwriters and those people, and those hair stylists and those people, and by the time they were done, the band they signed was not even the band that they really signed. They had created a whole different monster, which is the monster of music business. And I think that a lot of bands lost their way and really were not able to do that."

"In the grunge scene, they say that grunge killed our style of music. No — it was people in the business that killed this music. What happened is the largest radio station in the world, MTV, had a new president, who was the programmer of KROQ in California, and he said to Billboard magazine, 'I will never play Mötley Crüe, Slaughter, Poison…' — he named all the bands that were right on top at the time. And the next week, we were off all the playlists. It's, like, the tide just completely turned. And everybody was, like, 'What happened?' Well, the industry made a change. In the mid-'90s, we were running around on a tour bus barely keeping the gas going. It was a very rough time. But the thing is for us, music is art, music is life, and that's what we did."

Mark Slaughter's released his second solo album, Halfway There, in 2017 via EMP Label Group. Slaughter has not released an album since Back To Reality in 1999.