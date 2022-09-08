SLAVE TO SIRENS - "Sirens" Documentary Follows The Middle East’s First All-Female Metal Band As They Wrestle With Friendship, Sexuality And Destruction

Sirens, the new film about the first all-female metal band in the Middle East, directed by Rita Baghdadi & executive produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph, opens in theaters on September 30.

Once in a while a music documentary comes along that really makes you step out of your comfort zone and not only appreciate the power of music but also understand the complex world in which we live. Sirens is that film. Sirens follows the Middle East’s first all-female metal band as they wrestle with friendship, sexuality and destruction in their pursuit of becoming thrash metal rock stars.

On the outskirts of Beirut, Lilas and her bandmates, Shery, Maya, Alma and Tatyana (Slave To Sirens), have big dreams but few opportunities. When the band’s appearance at a UK music festival isn’t the life-changer they had hoped for, Lilas comes home to Lebanon on the brink of collapse. At the same time, the complicated relationship between Lilas and her fellow guitarist Shery starts to fracture. The future of her band, her country and her dreams now all at stake, Lilas faces a crossroad. She must decide what kind of leader she will be, not only for her band, but also as a young woman struggling to define herself in Lebanon, a country as complex as each of the Sirens themselves.

Oscilloscope Laboratories is presenting the film, which is shot and directed by LA-based filmmaker Rita Baghdadi. The film will be hitting theaters this month with shows in New York and LA and will be rolled out nationally. The film received its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and will open in New York (Angelika Film Center) on September 30 and Los Angeles (Laemmle Royal) on October 7 with other cities to follow.