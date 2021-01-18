SLAVES TO FASHION Reveal Album Artwork For The History Of Heavy Metal; Video Trailer Streaming

Norwegian band, Slaves To Fashion, will release the concept album, The History Of Heavy Metal, on February 13. The album is a fictional journey in time through 50 years of metal from 1970 to 2020.

The songs on the album are inspired by and pay tribute to the different time periods and sub-genres of the great heavy metal genre and legendary producers like Flemming Rasmussen (Metallica), Beau Hill (Warrant, Winger, Ratt) and Tommy Hansen (Helloween) mixed the thrash metal, glam metal and power metal song, respectively.

The cover artwork for the album is now revealed. It was painted by the talented and dedicated artist Dimitar Nikolov and explores many of the symbols of the heavy metal genre.

Watch an lbum trailer below, and stay tuned for further details.