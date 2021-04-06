SLAYER, ANTHRAX, ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE - Record Store Day Canada Announces Loud Legends Prize Package

Record Store Day Canada has launched a contest to win a Loud Legends Prize Package, which includes the following:

- A premium turntable from Audio-Technica

- Slayer - Reign In Blood

- Anthrax - For All Kings

- Altitudes & Attitude - Get It Out (Autographed by Frank Bello of Anthrax and David Ellefson of Megadeth)

- Groovewasher Cleaning Solution

- Groovewasher Anthrax Engraved Walnut Record Brush

- Infamous6ix "Slayer Swimmer" Hand numbered, gold foil card (only 18 in existence)

(Kerry King photo - Chad Lee Photography)