SLAYER, ANTHRAX, ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE - Record Store Day Canada Announces Loud Legends Prize Package

April 6, 2021, 13 minutes ago

Record Store Day Canada has launched a contest to win a Loud Legends Prize Package, which includes the following:

- A premium turntable from Audio-Technica
- Slayer - Reign In Blood
- Anthrax - For All Kings
- Altitudes & Attitude - Get It Out (Autographed by Frank Bello of Anthrax and David Ellefson of Megadeth)
- Groovewasher Cleaning Solution
- Groovewasher Anthrax Engraved Walnut Record Brush
- Infamous6ix "Slayer Swimmer" Hand numbered, gold foil card (only 18 in existence)

Enter to win, and find contest rules and details, here.

(Kerry King photo - Chad Lee Photography)



