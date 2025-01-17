SLAYER - Black Spirits - Live To Be Released On Red w/ Black Splatter Vinyl In February

Fallen Angel has announced the February 21 release of Black Spirits - Live, a classic 1995 broadcast from American thrash heroes, Slayer. The title will be issued on red w/ black splatter vinyl.

Description: Formed in 1981, Slayer was one of the founding ‘big four’ thrash-metal bands that rose to prominence with the popularity of the form in the early eighties. Alongside Metallica, Anthrax and Megadeth, Slayer reached a huge audience and has sold more than 5 million albums in the USA alone.

This performance during the band's 1995 world tour is proof of the unlimited power and energy of Slayer live. Features fan favourites "Raining Blood", "War Ensemble", "Die By The Sword", "South Of Heaven" and more. A perfect collector’s item for fans of this extreme collective!

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Raining Blood" / "Killing Fields"

"War Ensemble"

"At Dawn They Sleep"

"Spirit In Black"

Side B:

"Die By The Sword"

"Divine Intervention"

"Dittohead"

"Captor Of Sin"

"South Of Heaven"

"Sex Murder Art"

Pre-order here.