SLAYER Guitar Hero KERRY KING Regrets Not Cutting Better Deal For BEASTIE BOYS Solo - "Now I Would Be A Rich Man"

Slayer‘s Kerry King has revealed that he regrets not cutting a better deal for his guitar solo on Beastie Boys‘ "No Sleep Till Brooklyn", reports NME.com.

In early 1986, Slayer were recording their Reign In Blood album with Rick Rubin. During the sessions, Beastie Boys were recording Licensed To Ill – which Slayer guitarist Kerry King recorded a solo for. The solo appeared on their 1987 single, "No Sleep Till Brooklyn", and King said he received a one-off payment as he wasn’t “well to do” at the time and wanted a quick buck.

Now, speaking to Border City Rock Talk, the thrash metal legend reveals that he wished he had the foresight to strike a better deal for the solo. King explained: “The simplicity of it is what’s funny about it. We were doing what became the Reign In Blood album and the Beastie Boys were doing Licensed To Ill in the same studio – like down the hall from each other. And Rick Rubin was doing both projects. So they needed a lead on that particular song, 'No Sleep Till Brooklyn'. So I thought about it, and I went, ‘Yeah, why not? I can use a couple hundred bucks.’"

King continued, saying: “I certainly wasn’t well to do back then. So, that’s what I did. I went in there and I did it. And in hindsight, I wish I didn’t get paid. I wish I took a quarter point or something, because now I would be a rich man!”

Kerry King's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, is out now via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.

