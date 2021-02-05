SLAYER Guitarist KERRY KING - "ALEXI LAIHO Was A Guitar God"

Kerry King has paid tribute to late Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho. Speaking in the new issue of Metal Hammer, the former Slayer guitarist recalled inviting Children Of Bodom onto 2006’s Unholy Alliance tour.

“Are You Dead Yet? was probably my favourite album by them,” says King. “Even back then I was like, ‘This is the next dude, this is the next guitar hero.’ He’s one of those effortless guys that you watch and you’re like, ‘Fuck! I’ve been working all day and I can’t do that shit?’”

King also remember Bodom holding their own against Slayer’s notoriously hard-to-impress fanbase. “They went down OK; I’ve seen people go out there and just fail miserably,” says Kerry. “Their setlist was on the heavier side, which is a smart thing to do when you’re opening for us. I was up there almost every night watching them. They’re fun to watch play and Alexi was a guitar god.”

