SLAYER - "International Day Of Slayer" Celebrates Its 17th Year Today!; Video

Seventeen years ago, on 6/6/06, Jeff Tandy launched the National Day Of Slayer site, which recognized and celebrated the uncompromising, loud, and defiant music of the iconic thrash/punk/metal band, Slayer. The site became so popular it was renamed the International Day Of Slayer. Today, we honor the IDoS’s 17th year and the band for which it was named.

In today’s world, there may not be a lot we all can agree on. Still, the IDoS is the day when metalheads from across the globe unite to not go to school or to work but to stage a “Slay-out,” a “Slay-on,” or a “Slay-off,” by spending the day listening to Slayer at nuclear blast level in their car, home, or the public place of their choice. True Slayer devotees do not use headphones but crank the sound up as loud as possible so everyone within earshot can hear Slayer.

From Slayer’s 1981 inception through to the band’s final concert performance - Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Los Angeles Forum - Slayer has remained the preeminent punk-thrash-metal band that other heavy acts are, to this day, measured against and aspire to, and up-and-coming metal heads continue to revere and emulate. Slayer is a metal juggernaut with dark, aggressive and without mercy songs, mirroring the turmoil and aberrations of our society.

Slayer transcended generations and just about every genre of metal - and they never sold out.

Celebrate the International Day of Slayer:

- Listen to Slayer at full blast in your car.

- Listen to Slayer at full blast in your home.

- Listen to Slayer at full blast at your place of employment.

- Listen to Slayer at full blast in any public place you prefer.

Footage taken of fans in Los Angeles, New York, Germany, the UK, and Brazil, on Slayer’s Final Campaign Tour, 2019... Slayer fans, Best in the World:

Slayer, Live in Concert: “Angel Of Death” - July 11, 2004:

(Photo - Alex Solca)