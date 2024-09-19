SLAYER's KERRY KING - "ALEXI LAIHO Reignited Interest In Guitar Playing"; Podcast On Late CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman Now Available With English Subtitles

YLE's six-part podcast series , The World’s Best Alexi Laiho, tells the story of the most revered Finnish metal guitarist of all time. The series explores the factors which influenced Laiho's virtuosic guitar playing in the band Children Of Bodom, but it also delves into the many facets of his personality, relationships, and the challenges he faced in the final years of his life.

More than 30 people were interviewed for 'The World’s Best Alexi Laiho' podcast: Alexi's bandmates, friends, spouses, colleagues, and fans. The series also features Alexi's own idols, top guitarists like Kerry King, Steve Vai and Zakk Wylde. Steve Vai mentions in the podcast that Alexi was "one of those guitarists who raised the bar for all other guitarists." Kerry King, known for his guitar work in Slayer, believes that Alexi was a natural talent who "could probably shred like a god from the moment he picked up a guitar." One of Laiho's greatest achievements, aside from his guitar playing, according to King, was that he made guitar playing interesting again in the US, where it was considered unsexy.

The podcast series, The World’s Best Alexi Laiho, was originally released in Finland in June 2024 and has been one of the most popular music-related podcasts of the summer. An international version with English subtitles has been frequently requested by the fans of Children Of Bodom and Alexi Laiho outside of Finland. This version is now finally available.

You can listen to the podcast (with subtitles) here.