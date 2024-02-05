SLAYER's PAUL BOSTAPH To Play Drums On Upcoming IMPELLITERI Album - "It's A Little More Aggressive But Still A Lot Of The Crazy Shredding"; Video

For The Metal Voice, Jimmy Kay and Neil Turbin talked to artists at the 7th annual 2024 Metal Hall Of Fame, including Chris Impelliteri, Hammerfall, Wendy Dio, Regina Banali, Joel Hoekstra, Sean Peck (Cage) and Tim "Ripper" Owens and more.

Guitarist Chris Impelliteri was asked about his upcoming studio album and the musical direction, and revealed, "We are finishing the new record. It will be done in four months. (The album) It's heavy. Paul Bostaph from Slayer is playing drums on our record, so it is a little more aggressive. We worked with Mike Plotnikoff who produced and he has worked with everybody from AC/DC, In Flames so it's a little more aggressive but still a lot of the crazy shredding."