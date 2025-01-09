SLAYER - Seasons In The Abyss: The Story Behind A Thrash Metal Masterpiece (Video)

Guitar Meets Science has shared a new video focusing on Slayer's classic album, Seasons In The Abyss:

"This week, we dive deep into the recording of Slayer's iconic 1990 album, Seasons In The Abyss. From the intense writing sessions to the creative clashes with producer Rick Rubin, we uncover the stories behind this brutal and influential record. We'll explore the band's mindset after the departure of drummer Dave Lombardo (and subsequent return), the evolution of their sound, and the lasting impact of Seasons on the metal world. We will also cover the drama of the recording and touch on some of the band dynamic as they went into recording."

Fallen Angel has announced the February 21 release of a new Slayer 6CD box set, Blood Spills - Live On Air. Available for pre-order at the Plastic Head Megastore (also listed at Amazon), a description of the set follows:

Superb 6CD set from one of the most influential Metal bands of all time!

Formed in 1981 by guitarists Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman, drummer Dave Lombardo, and bassist and vocalist Tom Araya, Slayer's fast and aggressive musical style made them one of the "big four" bands of thrash metal, alongside Metallica, Megadeth, and Anthrax. Slayer reached a huge audience and has sold more than 5 million albums in the USA alone. The band has received five Grammy Award nominations, winning one in 2007. This superb 6CD set contains live performances from Slayer recorded at various times during their 40-year career, all of which were recorded for live radio broadcast ensuring excellent sound quality throughout.

Features the tracks "Angel Of Death", "Raining Blood", "Seasons In The Abyss", "Disciple", "War Ensemble", "Mandatory Suicide", "Hell Awaits", "Chemical Warfare", "Die By The Sword" and many more.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Bitter Peace"

"Deaths Head"

"War Ensemble"

"Evil Has No Boundaries"

"Hell Awaits"

"Born Of Fire"

"Stain Of Mind"

"Postmortem"

"Raining Blood"

"Dittohead"

"Die By The Sword"

Disc 2:

"In The Name Of God"

"Criminally Insane"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Seasons In The Abyss"

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Angel Of Death"

"South Of Heaven"

Disc 3:

"Repentless"

"Disciple"

"Postmortem"

"Hate Worldwide"

"War Ensemble"

"When The Stillness Comes"

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Fight Till Death"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Seasons In The Abyss"

"Hell Awaits"

"South Of Heaven"

"Raining Blood"

"Black Magic"

Disc 4:

"Chemical Warfare"

"Angel Of Death"

"Die By The Sword"

"Praise Of Death"

"Necrophiliac"

"Necrophobic"

"Captor Of Sin"

"Black Magic"

"Reborn"

"Postmortem"

"Epidemic"

"Hell Awaits"

Disc 5:

"Raining Blood" / "Killing Fields"

"War Ensemble"

"At Dawn They Sleep"

"Spirit In Black"

"Die By The Sword"

"Divine Intervention"

"Dittohead"

"Captor Of Sin"

"South Of Heaven"

"Sex Murder Art"

Disc 6:

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Seasons In The Abyss"

"Mind Control"

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Angel Of Death"

"Hell Awaits"

"Chemical Warfare"

"213"