Sleaze Rockers COBRA SPELL Debut Music Video For New Single "The Devil Inside Of Me"

Femme 80s glam metal unit, Cobra Spell, are back for more - revealing their second single, "The Devil Inside of Me". After releasing a smoking hot music video for their first single, “S.E.X.”, that reached 100k views in no time, the quintet lures with another temptation, both visually and musically. The songwriting skills of up-and-coming guitar phenomenon and founding member Sonia Anubis (ex-Crypta, ex-Burning Witches) shine on this catchy future hit, proving that the highly promising band has reached a whole new level on their upcoming debut album, 666, out December 1 via Napalm Records.

Founded in 2019 by Sonia Anubis, Cobra Spell‘s current lineup is completed by Kristina Vega on vocals, Twitch streamer Noelle dos Anjos on guitar, Hale Naphtha on drums and Roxy Herrera on bass. Together, they have already toured with numerous established bands such as Ross The Boss, Enforcer and Evil Invaders, and released two globally praised EPs, Love Venom (2020) and Anthems Of The Night (2022). With these aces under their studded leather belts, Cobra Spell are gearing up to introduce their first full-length, aiming for nothing less than 80s rock ‘n’ roll world domination.

Sonia Anubis on “The Devil Inside Of Me”: “‘The Devil Inside Of Me’ speaks about how a girl leaves aside a life oppressed by a religious upbringing. She decides to follow her own path by doing what really makes her happy in life, which is translated in passions that are not common in religious environments. Her family sees it as being troubled & lost - when in reality, she is just living her life freely as she is meant to. She owns her life. Her family distances themselves from her due to her choices. Sometimes, living a free life has a painfully expensive price.”

A heavily classic rock inspired intro track paves the way for the rest of the album. The essence of 666 is without a doubt untameable and unapologetic feminine power, refreshingly twisting typical lyrical themes of 80s sleaze metal - particularly present on tracks like “Satan Is A Woman” and “Bad Girl Crew”. Cobra Spell don’t limit themselves to glam rock and heavy metal clichés with their instrumentation either - from tingling synths to a groovy saxophone solo on “Love = Love”, the band skillfully combines different 80s-inspired soundscapes. Cobra Spell’s songwriting skills especially shine on catchy future hit “The Devil Inside Of Me” and emotional “Fly Away” - the latter representing one of the slower songs on the album. Mesmerizing melodies and absorbing drum patterns are topped off by raspy rock ‘n’ roll vocals on the W.A.S.P.-inspired anthem of runaways and rebels, “Warrior From Hell”, before shredding “High On Love” wraps the album up on an uplifting note.

Cobra Spell’s ambitious, smoking hot debut attack, 666, showcases the undisputable talent of the outfit, and is sure to settle the rising rockers’ standing in the scene. These fierce ladies take no prisoners and are now ready to take on all stages worldwide, with a hunger to put on a show that will leave audiences around the globe bewitched, speechless and begging for more.

666 will be available in the following formats:

- Solid Red Vinyl

- Black Vinyl

- Digisleeve + Shirt

- Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

666 tracklisting:

"666"

"S.E.X."

"Satan Is A Woman"

"Hotline 666"

"Bad Girl Crew"

"The Devil Inside Of Me"

"Fly Away"

"Love = Love"

"Love Crime"

"Warrior From Hell"

"You’re A Cheater"

"High On Love"

"S.E.X." video:

Cobra Spell are:

Sonia Anubis - Guitars, Synthesizers

Noelle dos Anjos - Guitars

Kristina Vega - Lead vocals

Hale Naphtha - Drums

Roxy Herrera - Bass

(Photo - Raquel Garcia)